Tracking snow showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

DETROIT – It’s beginning to look a lot like, well, you know how that song ends. It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and an arctic airmass is about to make for a wintry weekend here in Metro Detroit.

Scattered showers continue to blanket parts of Metro Detroit Friday afternoon and evening. The roads are slippery in several spots, and accidents have already been reported on several roadways.

It’s not a lot of snow, but it’s enough to catch drivers going too fast off guard; It’s also early in the season, and it’s been a while since we have driven in these conditions. Once the sun sets just after 5 p.m., temps will fall rather quickly, making for a slippery evening commute.

If you’re headed down to the tree lighting or Hob Nobble Gobble, you’ll want to allow a few extra minutes and add several layers if you plan on being outside for very long.

Friday night

Snow showers end by midnight. One of the coldest nights we’ve had in a long time. Twenty degrees in the city, but teens in the suburbs. Wind chills will fall to near zero overnight in some spots.

Saturday

Saturday will be blustery and cold. Expect a few snow showers to develop in the late afternoon and evening courtesy of an arctic cold front. Highs will approach 31 degrees, but wind chills will make it feel like we are in the teens most of the day. Breezy as well with winds SW 15-25mph.

Sunday

Sunday will be cold, with a few snow flurries. Highs in the upper 20s. A slight warm-up next week, with highs returning to the upper 40s.

