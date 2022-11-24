Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – After an absolutely beautiful day for Thanksgiving across the region with plenty of sunshine, we do have some changes moving into the region as we work into the evening and overnight hours Thursday night.

The clouds will increase as we work through the late evening, with scattered rain showers moving into the region late Thursday (Nov. 24) night and into the overnight hours as a cold front moves through the region. Overnight low temperatures are dropping into the upper 30s for everyone.

Friday

We will keep the cloud cover into the forecast to start our Friday with a few pre-dawn rain showers in the forecast before the cloud clear out of the region, working throughout the day, skies becoming partly cloudy. High temperatures running cooler, only into the middle 40s as we end the holiday week.

Weekend forecast

High pressure builds into the forecast for the first part of the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday. High temperatures are heading right to the low to mid-50s by the time we get to the afternoon.

Another system heads our way by the time we get to the end of the weekend for Sunday. Expect cloudy skies moving in, with rain showers on and off throughout the day. High temperatures are heading for the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Next week

As that system pulls off to the east, we will keep the cloud cover into the start of next week, and we could also see a few rain and snow showers on Monday as well as colder air moves into the region. High temperature is heading for the lower 40s by Monday afternoon.

We keep the cloud cover in the forecast for Tuesday before another system moves into the region. By the time we get to the middle of next week for Wednesday. High temperature is getting a little warmer by the time we get to the middle of the week, heading for the middle 50s by Wednesday afternoon with the rain, showers developing, and its temperatures crash well below freezing overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We will see rain showers. Turn over to a little bit of snow by the time the system moves out of the region.

Colder changes move into the region working into the end of next week, bringing a chance of snow showers into the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures are running about 15+ degrees colder as of right now, and we will only make it into the 30s by Thursday Afternoon.

