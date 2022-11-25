Sunshine for Saturday before much needed rainfall heads into Metro Detroit -- what you can expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

A beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine after the cold front moved through the region with the rainfall late last night, and I am expecting the dry weather to continue into the first half of the weekend.

Expect mainly clear skies to continue as we work into the overnight hours tonight, with the clear skies it will be cold. We drop into the 30s heading into early Saturday morning.

High pressure builds into the forecast for the first part of the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday. High temperatures heading right to the low to mid-50s by the time we get to the afternoon.

If you’re going to be traveling home from visiting family and friends for the end of the weekend on Sunday, soggy weather will be the rule for the Eastern third of the United States thanks to the cold front that will bring us rainfall. If you will be traveling by road or even by air, pack your patience and give yourself some extra time.

Another system heads our way by the time we get to the end of the weekend for Sunday, expect cloudy skies, moving in, with rain showers on and off throughout the day. High temperatures heading for the mid to upper 40s by Sunday afternoon.

As that system pulls off to the east, we will keep the cloud cover until the start of next week. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday as well as colder air moving into the region. High temperature is heading for the middle 40s by Monday afternoon.

We keep the cloud cover in the forecast for Tuesday before another system moves into the region by the time we get to the middle of next week for Wednesday. Expect the rain to kick in late on Tuesday night and last into Wednesday.

High temperature is getting a little warmer by the time we get to the middle of the week, heading for the lower 50s by Wednesday afternoon with the rain showers developing, and temperatures crash well below freezing overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We will see the rain showers give way to a few snowflakes before it’s all said and done as the moisture from this system moves out of the region quickly.

Behind this system, we will keep the clouds in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, and we will bring colder temperatures into the forecast as we work into the end of the week. High temperatures only make it into the upper 30s on Thursday and right around 40 degrees by the end of next week on Friday.