Scattered light showers possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – This time of year, it’s all about shopping; fortunately, Mother Nature will cooperate in the short term.

We’ll have dry conditions this evening before some scattered light showers cross the area overnight. Lows in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) mean that temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the night. Wind will blow from the south at 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a very light northeast wind, another great shopping day, and highs reaching the low-to-mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

A few more widely scattered light showers are possible Tuesday night, with lows in the mid-30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy again on Wednesday but another dry day that’s great for shopping! Highs in the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low-to-mid-30s (1 degree Celsius).

Thursday

Mostly cloudy on Thursday. Take advantage of this quiet weather! Highs in the low-to-mid-40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low-to-mid-30s (1 degree Celsius).

Friday

Friday is when things get interesting. A storm system approaches, but our two main long-range computer models are in serious disagreement on how this scenario will play out. The European model tracks the storm to our south across central Indiana and Ohio, that puts us on the cold side and gives us a chance for accumulating snow.

However, the American model takes the storm northward across Michigan, thus pushing warmer air up this way and giving us all rain. It’s impossible to choose between the two right now, so stay tuned, and we’ll hopefully have some added confidence in the details in the next day or so.

Weekend forecast

As far as this weekend is concerned, right now, it looks dry (the Friday precipitation would end Friday night), with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). A great December shopping weekend ahead!

Next week

And then we have another big storm to watch next week in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.

