Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring a few flakes

4 Warn Weather – Thursday’s weather scenario unfolded exactly as expected, and we are now transitioning into a colder temperature regime that will bring periodic snow showers (and possibly a few drops) across the area today under cloudy skies. Temperatures should remain in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) today with a southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:56 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Scattered snow showers continue Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Last Shopping Weekend before Hanukkah and Christmas

Hanukkah begins this Sunday night, and Christmas is next weekend so, if you haven’t started your shopping yet, Mother Nature will cooperate this weekend. While it will be cloudy and colder, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius), any flurries or snow showers we get shouldn’t have any impact. Essentially, it will look and feel like typical December weather. One thing to note: It’ll be a tad breezy both afternoons, so wind chills should average around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). If you are heading to a family Hanukkah party Sunday evening, it remains dry, so no worries there…save a few latkes for me! Okay, more than a few. And with some sour cream. Happy Hanukkah!

Hanukkah and Christmas Week

Monday: Mostly cloudy (perhaps becoming partly cloudy) and dry, but continued breezy with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday: Breezy with a few snow showers possible as a cold front crosses the area. Highs in the low-to-mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). While this front won’t be terribly impactful from a snow standpoint, it will usher in an Arctic airmass…and that’s an important player for the late-week forecast you’ll read below.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and colder, with highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Thursday: For the second day in a row, the European mode (ECMWF) tracks a storm eastward across central Indiana and Ohio and gives us several inches of snow, while the American model (GFS) takes that storm much farther south and just grazes us. Right now, I’m favoring the more consistent ECMWF which, while it gives us the White Christmas we’d all love to have, it will also create big travel problems across the entire northeast quarter of the nation (it’s a big storm). Stay tuned. Regardless of the storm’s track, highs will remain in the mid 20s (-4), and it’ll be breezy.

Friday: Snow showers are likely, and it’ll be windy. Highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). That hot chocolate and roaring fire in the fireplace are sounding really enticing right now.

Christmas Eve Day: Mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for some snow showers. Highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy (hopefully), with highs in the low-to-mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).