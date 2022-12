4Warn Weather – The winter storm arriving in Metro Detroit Thursday night will bring a mix of trouble -- and it’s not just snow.

4Warn Weather meteorologist Kim Adams spent some time explaining why the storm is so concerning and what goes into forecasting a storm like this during our Local 4+ storm special on Thursday with Christy McDonald.

Watch the breakdown in the video player above.

Also see: SE Michigan winter storm timeline breakdown, snow total predictions, flash-freeze concerns