Metro Detroit weather: Finally...a break

4 Warn Weather – We have now officially made it through the last of that Arctic imprisonment, with a moderating trend starting today. As you read my forecast below, keep in mind that our average high right now is 34 degrees (1 degree Celsius), and our average low is 23 degrees (-5 degrees Celsius).

We have a dry day ahead with breaks of sun and an occasional flurry. Highs today reach the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius), and a southwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:08 p.m.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). South wind at 10 to 15 mph.

We’ll start our Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, but then quickly scour out those clouds with skies becoming mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Oh, that sun will look and feel so nice! Highs soar into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius), but it’ll be breezy with south-southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Becoming cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Cloudy on Thursday, but it should be a dry day. The warming trend continues, with highs reaching the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and it’ll still be breezy.

Rain showers develop Thursday night, with very mild lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are likely on Friday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Showers continue Friday night, with lows I the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

New Year’s Weekend

It’s obviously impossible to specifically time individual batches of rain five days in advance, but I can say with confidence that there is a good chance for rain showers both days this weekend. The only question is if there will be a break in that all-important Saturday night New Year’s Eve timeframe, or not. The European model suggests that there may be, while the American GFS models says there won’t. Regardless, at this point I suggest taking the prudent route and plan for rain, and hope for the best.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius), with temperatures Saturday evening in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Highs Sunday in the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Final Thought of 2022

Since I’ll be off the rest of the week, this is my final forecast article of the year. I just want to offer my best to you for a happy and SAFE celebration this weekend. If you will be out celebrating, please be responsible and don’t drive if you’ll be drinking. As somebody who works in a television newsroom, I am exposed to all of the news we cover, and we cover a LOT of drunk driving crashes year after year. These are senseless tragedies that should NEVER happen. I have always worn as a badge of honor being the designated driver, because I KNOW that I’ll be getting myself and the people with me home safely…and I have as good as (or frequently even better) a time that the others. There’s a well-known commercial running with the message “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.” Please heed that message…I want to see you back here in 2023!

And also, if this is your method of celebrating, don’t fire guns up in the air at midnight Saturday night. What goes up must come down, and the terminal velocity of an object falling a long way down is around 125 mph. So that falling bullet will seriously injure somebody if it hits them. I vividly remember years ago a viewer sending me a photo of a hole in the hood of his car from a falling bullet. Don’t celebrate this way…there are consequences far beyond what you see.

Happy New Year!