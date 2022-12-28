Metro Detroit weather: Above average temperatures sticking around to end 2022 and ring in 2023

4 Warn Weather – After more clouds and continued cold temperatures with just a touch of sunshine for some of us yesterday, we will see a little more in the way of sunshine as we work towards the middle of the extended holiday week.

For your Wednesday, High pressure moving off to the east of the region will bring in some sunshine, and begin our warming trend to above average temperatures, after days and days of being “in the freezer”. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we work throughout the day, so we will need to bring the sunglasses back after keeping them away for a while. High temperatures heading to near average, as we make it into the upper 30′s in the afternoon.

But the sunshine is short lived. We will increase the cloud cover as we go through the evening and overnight hours as our next system moves into the region. The clouds will stick around as we start to get moisture heading towards the region in advance of our next system moving in. Low temperatures staying above freezing for the first time in at least a few days, only dropping into the middle 30s heading into Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning.

The winds will also continue to be breezy as we work throughout the next few days too. A low-level jet in the upper levels of the atmosphere will set up shop across Southeastern Michigan as we work into the end of the week. This will help keep wind gusts upwards of 25 MPH in the forecast through Friday.

We will watch a low-pressure system develop and move towards the region as we work towards the end of the week. A warm front will also move towards the region as we go from Thursday Night and into Friday, and this will increase our chances of rain for the entire region and help to bring warmer temperatures into the area as well. High temperatures going above average and heading into the upper 40s for Thursday Night, and then to right around 50 degrees by Friday.

As a cold front moves towards the region, right now most of the major forecast models have the front slowing day and almost stalling out ass it heads through working into the weekend. This will keep us on the active side of the forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend. Expect rain to continue as we work throughout your Saturday, giving way to scattered rain showers for Sunday. High temperatures cooler, back into the middle 40s for both Saturday and Sunday, so this will be a chilly rainfall.

We will keep the cloud cover into the forecast as we work into the beginning of next week, high temperatures remaining in the middle 40s before we get another shot of warmer temperatures moving into the region, with another chance of rain as well thanks to another cold front moving into the region. High temperatures into the middle 40s on Monday will head into the 50s by Tuesday with the rain arriving for most everyone.