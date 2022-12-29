Metro Detroit weather: Clouds stick around, but remaining dry for Thursday

4 Warn Weather – It was nice to see some sunshine as we worked throughout our Wednesday, but it is short-lived. The clouds have moved back into the region, and we will keep them around, and remain dry as we go throughout our Thursday. The clouds, thanks to moisture moving into the region in advance of the rain showers that will head our way. We will also add at least 5 degrees onto our high temperature for Thursday as well. High temperatures heading for the middle 40s by Thursday afternoon.

The winds will also continue to be breezy as we work throughout the next few days too. A low-level jet in the upper levels of the atmosphere will set up shop across Southeastern Michigan as we work into the end of the week. This will help keep wind gusts upwards of 25 MPH in the forecast through Friday.

We will watch a low-pressure system develop and move towards the region as we work towards the end of the week. A warm front will also move towards the region as we go from Thursday Night and into Friday, and this will increase our chances of rain for the entire region and help to bring warmer temperatures into the area as well. High temperatures going above average and heading into the lower 40s for Thursday Night, and then to right around 50 degrees by Friday.

As a cold front moves towards the region, right now most of the major forecast models have the front slowing day and almost stalling out ass it heads through working into the weekend. This will keep us on the active side of the forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend. Expect rain to continue as we work throughout your Saturday, giving way to scattered rain showers for Sunday. High temperatures cooler, back into the middle 40s for both Saturday and Sunday, so this will be a chilly rainfall.

We will keep the cloud cover into the forecast as we work into the beginning of next week, high temperatures remaining in the middle 40s before we get another shot of warmer temperatures moving into the region, with another chance of rain as well thanks to another cold front moving into the region. High temperatures into the middle 40s on Monday will head into the 50s by Tuesday with the rain arriving for most everyone.

Once that frontal boundary moves out of the region, we will keep the clouds into the forecast, with cooler temperatures moving into the region. Despite our high temperature remaining in the 40s on Thursday, we will still be running 5-10 degrees or more above average for where we should be for the beginning of January.