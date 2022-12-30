Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances return for Friday & Saturday to end 2022

4 Warn Weather – After a dry, but cloudy day on Thursday, we are bringing rain showers in the forecast as we work into the beginning of the holiday weekend, and end 2022, and bring in 2023!

As a cold front moves towards the region, right now most of the major forecast models have the front slowing day and almost stalling out as it heads through working into the weekend. This will keep us on the active side of the forecast for the end of the week and into the first part weekend.

Rain showers will increase in coverage as moisture streams into the region throughout the day on Friday. High temperatures will make it into the lower 50s by Friday afternoon, which is almost 20 degrees above average than where we should be for late December.

The rain continues as we work into the beginning of the weekend on Saturday. Some of the major models are showing a good slug of moisture moving into the region overnight Friday Night and into Saturday. Most places should end up with at least a half an inch of rainfall, some places seeing up to an inch of rainfall before it’s all said and done. Once this front clears the area on Saturday, drier weather moves into the region working into the end of the weekend on Sunday as we celebrate the New Year!

High temperatures will cooler, back into the middle 40s for both Saturday and Sunday, but still above average for late December and into early January.

Another frontal boundary looks to move into the region as we work into the middle of next week. We will keep the cloudy skies into the forecast working into Monday. High temperatures remaining into the middle 40s by Monday afternoon.

Rain will over spread the region as we go from Monday night and into Tuesday as our next cold front works towards the region. We’re also going to see another surge in warm temperatures heading into next Tuesday as well, where most of us will take a run at 60° by the time we get to Tuesday afternoon.

The rain showers will continue into the middle of the week on Wednesday as well as this system moves off to the East, but cooler temperatures will also move into the region. High temperatures only heading for the upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

We will keep cloudy skies into the forecast working into next Thursday as well, colder air finally moving back into the region. High temperatures just a few degrees above average as we work into the upper 30s by Thursday afternoon.