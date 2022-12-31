Light wintry mix possible for Metro Detroit to ring in the new year

The rain from earlier this morning has moved out of the region after some of us seeing well over an inch of rain, which we needed, despite the ongoing drought across Southeastern Michigan, and it looks like we will keep the wet weather around just a little bit as we head for the first day of 2023.

If you have plans tonight for New Year’s Eve, we should remain dry, but cloudy and chilly. Temperatures falling out of the 40s this evening into the 30s as we head towards the ball drop around midnight tonight.

Then, for the overnight hours tonight, we will watch and upper-level disturbance quickly move into the area behind the cold front that moved through this morning. We will keep the chance of a light wintry mix into the forecast overnight tonight and into Sunday Morning for New Year’s Day. It should not stick around all day, but we cannot rule out the light wintry mix to start the New Year. But, as we work into the afternoon, I am not going to rule out some patchy drizzle with just enough moisture sticking around the region.

As of right now, it does not look like we will see any accumulation from the wintry mix on Sunday Morning. We will start off near or just below the freezing mark, and warm into the lower to mid 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Another frontal boundary looks to move into the region as we work into the middle of next week. We will keep the cloudy skies into the forecast working into Monday. High temperatures remaining into the middle 40s by Monday afternoon.

Rain will over spread the region as we go from Monday night and into Tuesday as our next cold front works towards the region. We’re also going to see another surge in warm temperatures heading into next Tuesday as well, where most of us will take a run at 60° by the time we get to Tuesday afternoon. This will also bring another good slug of moisture into the region as we work into the start of the first week of the new year.

With the unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday, we are looking at the potential for near record if not record warmth. For Detroit-Wayne County International Airport (DTW) the record high for Tuesday is 59 degrees, and right now we are forecasting for 60 degrees. If this happens, this would be a new record high temperature.

The rain showers will continue into the middle of the week on Wednesday as well as this system moves off to the East, but cooler temperatures will also move into the region. High temperatures only heading for the upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

With moisture sticking around behind this cold front, and colder air moving into the region as well, we are keeping a chance of snow showers into the forecast as we work into Thursday. As of right now, it is too early to talk about if we could see any snow accumulation with this system. High temperatures will be near average, dropping into the lower 30s by Thursday afternoon.

High pressure begins to work into the region as we head into the end of the first week of 2023. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast for Friday with continue colder temperatures sticking around. High temperatures making it into the middle 30s by Friday afternoon, which is very close to where we should be for early January.

Heading into the first part of next weekend, the models are split on what we would see. Some bring in another system late Saturday into next Sunday, one does not. Most agree that we will keep the cloud cover around regardless if we see any precipitation, so we will continue with cloudy skies and temperatures into the 30s working into next Saturday.