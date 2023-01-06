Tracking flurries in Metro Detroit Friday

4Warn Weather – There doesn’t appear to be much optimism for sunshine later today with these morning clouds over Metro Detroit, but the clouds are keeping temperatures in the low 30s. Clearer skies would permit some cooler 20s. Good Friday morning! So let’s chalk up a win for the clouds this morning because they are not leaking any more of that wintry mix. Watch out for some slippery spots after last night’s light rain and snow and Metro Detroit surface temps close to freezing. That goes for that walk to work or simply to your car as the sidewalks and streets may have secret slick spots. Other than that, we’re doing just fine heading into the weekend.

SUNRISE: 8:02 AM

The good news is that we expect to now see more sunshine this weekend fending off shower chances both days, but the bad news is that we won’t see much of that well deserved sun today. Look for mostly cloudy skies for most of Metro Detroit as we end the work and school week with temperatures mainly in the middle 30s through the midday and afternoon. The winds will flip flop from WSW to WNW 5-13mph which is not strong enough to create any true lake effect snow concerns for us here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario other than a few flurries from time to time from the pesky cloudy cover riding that west wind. That wind will also create wind chills in the 20s early today and near freezing through this Friday afternoon.

SUNSET: 5:16 PM

Skies should gradually clear Saturday morning into the afternoon as the sun becomes more prevalent throughout the day. It will be clear enough early for a slightly cooler start to the day in the middle and upper 20s. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies will help highs warm back up to a range of 35F to 40F with a cool breeze NNW 5-12mph.

Sunday looks to be a slight reverse from Saturday as we start the day with clearer skies which means a chilly start in the low to middle 20s. Skies will go from partly cloudy to partly sunny as highs hit that range again of 35F to 40F across Pure Michigan. There is a mountain of moisture pouring into the Western United States and our computer models all week were trying to bring wet weather here to Metro Detroit either Saturday or Sunday but now it looks like we will avoid all of that rain or snow as it moves across the country.

Most of next week looks pretty dry and fairly mild here in our area. That means we should tap into a little more sunshine on Monday after a cool start in the middle 20s. Afternoon highs have a good shot at hitting 40F to begin the work and school week in a nice mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday although Metro Detroit highs may again hit 40F before a weak cold front blows through. A brief step backwards with 20s and 30s on Wednesday without any snow along that cold front. We may see a light wintry mix or light snow next Thursday and of course, we’ll let you know as we get closer. Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

