Metro Detroit weather: Winter weekend ahead

4 Warn Weather – Today is going to feel like we turned the corner back to Winter. Anticipate some rain transitioning to flurries this morning with the cooling airmass in place. However, we won’t see much accumulation on the wet and relatively warm ground before flurries taper off through the afternoon hours.

Sunrise is at 7:57 a.m.

Any lake effect snow off Lake Michigan will stay west of the area with a northerly wind keeping any of those snow bands from reaching southeast Michigan. Starting tonight, those overnight lows will be in the 20s through next week.

Sunset is at 5:32 p.m.

We are turning more seasonable this weekend. Cloudy and cool for Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. We could see widespread light snow showers through most of the daylight hours on Sunday. Any heavier showers will be early in the day, but lighter snow will linger into the evening. Leaning more towards a dusting for accumulation across the metro area, but 1 to 2 inches still looks probable with the higher totals over the southern and eastern portions of the area.

It will be a quiet start to next week with high temperatures remaining in the 30s. However, our next best chance at measurable snow will be looming in the Plains before heading towards southeast Michigan midweek.

Early models are indicating a few inches of accumulation on Wednesday, but we are still far enough out for the track of this system to fluctuate which will greatly impact snowfall totals.

Stay with your 4 Warn Weather team for the latest updates!