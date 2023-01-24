36º

Calculate your chances for a snow day in Metro Detroit on Wednesday

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

January Winter Storm 2023

DETROIT – Hoping for a snow day in your community?

We’re expecting significant snow in Metro Detroit on Wednesday, and it could lead to school closings for districts across the area.

What are the chances your school closes on Wednesday? Try the “Snow Day Calculator” -- CLICK HERE

If you're still not sold on a possible snow day -- try out some popular snow day rituals!

- Wear your pajamas inside out.

- Brush your teeth with the opposite hand.

- Flush AT LEAST 6 ice cubes down the toilet.

- Sleep with a spoon under your pillow.

- Leave ice cubes on the porch.

