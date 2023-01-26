34º

Winter storm in Metro Detroit: A look at final snow totals for Jan. 25

Most areas saw predicted snowfall

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Brett Collar, Meteorologist

A Wayne County Department of Public Services truck salts a road, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Wayne, Mich. Road crews were out in full force on Wednesday as a storm system threatened to dump a half-foot of snow in the Detroit area with more expected later in the week. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

4Warn Weather – The snow has ended, for now, in Metro Detroit, after a winter storm plowed through the area on Wednesday. We’re getting a look at how much snow each area saw.

Snow reports come from trained spotters reporting to the National Weather Service. The cities listed below are the only ones with confirmed reports right now. If your city isn’t listed, it’s because NWS didn’t get a report from that area. (It’s not our fault, sorry!)

But the snow totals we have look to be where we predicted this week, around 4-6 inches for most in Metro Detroit.

Snow totals in Metro Detroit

