Metro Detroit weather: Rounds of snow through the weekend

4 Warn Weather – A cooler start to your Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s. We anticipate more snow chances later this afternoon and evening (mainly after 4 p.m.) as a clipper system sweeps across the Great Lakes.

We will add a little fresh snow to the snowpack on the ground. Estimating a widespread light snowfall of around an inch. Highs today will top out in the mid-30s.

Our focus now shifts to the potential for accumulating snow this weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be around freezing with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. The general consensus of weather models is that we will see all snow across the majority of our area with a slight chance for a wintry mix along the Ohio state line. The timing of this system arrives Saturday afternoon and remains a longer duration event taking us into Sunday afternoon. The swath of snowfall will generally give us 1 to 3 inches north of I-94 (lesser amounts in our southern zone). Estimating 3 to 4 inches just northwest of Pontiac and Howell. Then slightly greater amounts north of I-69. Expect refinements in amounts and location as we get closer to the actual event.

Heading into next week, expect some of the coldest temperatures of the year so far. Highs Monday through at least Wednesday only top in the low 20s, perhaps high teens, with single digit lows. Long range models hint that arctic high pressure could keep the rounds of snow just south of the state line at this time.