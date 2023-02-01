Here’s your once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the green comet tonight

Something that hasn’t been seen in 50,000 years is set to light up the sky.

A rare green comet is set to make its closest approach to Earth since the stone age.

Its scientific name comment “2022 E3 ZTF” may not have mass appeal.

Michael Narlock, at Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills, said the green comet was discovered less than a year ago but now is the best time to see it skywatchers.

Narlock said the best viewing for the green comet is in a dark sky 20 to 30 minutes from any city lights. Even then, a nearly full moon is not on our side.

Astronomers say comets are like cats. They have tails and do what they want with outbursts and surprises.

Here’s a tip to use averted vision: use binoculars or a low-powered telescope to view the green comet and even then, it may only appear to you as a fuzzy smudge.

