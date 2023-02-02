Tracking polar plunge, possible flurries approaching Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Good Thursday morning!

We have cold start to this Groundhog Day, but closer-to-average with temps starting off in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:46 a.m.

We begin the day with cool sunshine, but clouds will build, along with our chances for a window of snow showers this afternoon to accompany an approaching cold front. Some bands could be heavy at times, reducing visibility in spots, but that shouldn’t last long.

An arctic air mass will build in behind the front, allowing temperatures to tumble into the single digits again by morning.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:49 p.m.

Frigid conditions Friday

We can expect some of the coldest conditions of the season on Friday with highs struggling to hit the teens. Although colder than average, this frigid air mass is timely as late January to early February is climatologically our coolest period before average temperatures begin to trend back upward. Lows Friday night dip to either side of zero and wind chills will subsequently fall well below zero and may flirt with Wind Chill Advisory criteria (-15 degrees F). We can expect periodic flurries to continue through Friday.

More seasonable weekend

A rapid return to more seasonable temps is expected Saturday as southerly winds push in warmer air. Highs will top out around freezing. We could climb above average on Sunday, topping out in the upper 30s, but take note that the next low pressure and cold front look to move through Sunday evening, bringing the next opportunity for some snow showers. Then bigger changes happen. Overall, above-average temperatures are likely to persist into the early work week.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.