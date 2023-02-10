Metro Detroit weather: Cooler and blustery February Friday

4 Warn Weather – Cooling off today and breezy this morning but expect the winds to diminish throughout the day.

Sunrise is at 7:36 a.m.

Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. There is a slight chance for some light afternoon snow showers.

Wind chill readings will be in the 20s today with actual temperatures dipping into the 20s for lows tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Sunset is at 5:59 p.m.

A pattern shift ensues by Saturday. Highs pressure builds in for the weekend keeping conditions quiet and mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer air will build in on Sunday. Westerly winds will aid in boosting temperatures into the mid to upper 40s by the second half of the weekend.

The next weak clipper tracks across northern Ontario on Monday, dragging a dry cold front across our area. Only expecting an increase in cloud cover from this system. Temperatures stay well above average next week, in the 40s to around 50.

Precipitation chances hold off until Wednesday or so when models show the next low-pressure system moving into the area. Nationally, the strong storm that passed here yesterday will continue to bring heavy snow, a wintry mix, and gusty winds in the Northeastern U.S. today.

Heavy rain is possible over the Southeast states into part of the Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Some snow may be possible in the southern Appalachians.