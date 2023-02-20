Metro Detroit weather: Partly sunny Presidents’ Day

4 Warn Weather – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy on this Presidents’ Day. A flake or two may fly early in the wake of a passing cold front, but nothing impressive.

Sunrise is at 7:23 a.m.

Highs today will top out on either side of 40. A clipper system will move into the area tonight bringing some light flurries with it.

Sunset is at 6:12 p.m.

We clear out some of the cloud cover tomorrow, but winds will pick up with westerly wind gusts upwards of 35 to 40 mph.

Our next big system will arrive on Wednesday. As of right now, it appears we will see some light snow showers to our north early Wednesday. Then widespread precipitation will roll in late afternoon and evening and stay with us through the overnight. Areas between I-94 and I-69 are likely going to see a higher intensity period of freezing rain and sleet.

However, just a minor shift in the rain/snow line could make a huge difference in whether one area sees rain vs. freezing rain. Surface temperatures will also play a big role in how liquid precipitation translates at the surface, meaning will it freeze or not.

Early model runs indicate that we could see .25″ of ice accumulation across Metro Detroit by Thursday morning. Areas along and south of I-94 appear to be in a sector with just rain as surface temperatures could be slightly warmer in our south zone.

Any lingering precipitation will change over to rain on Thursday as highs rise close to 50. Stay with your 4 Warn Weather team for the latest updates on this storm as it develops over the next couple days.

Colder air then wraps back in to finish the week. Highs on Friday will be sharply colder in the upper 20s with lows in the teens. Highs will be seasonal this upcoming weekend.