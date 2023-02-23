33º

MIPics: Metro Detroiters share icy storm photos

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: MIPics, Winter Storms
MIPics on Feb. 22, 2022. (WDIV)

We’d rather not have an ice storm -- we can all agree on that. But we can also agree on the fact that the ice looks pretty cool on the trees.

MIPics -- our photo and video sharing platform -- lit up with ice photos as the winter storm moved through Metro Detroit on Wednesday. Most of them show off the ice build up on trees, furniture and other things that probably don’t need ice. Some show damage and downed trees from the ice.

Here are some of the MIPics we’ve seen from the storm:

Jan Allen

Outside my apartment building , walled lake

Warren
kickinitkate

The view across the Pine River- 🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊 OUT!

Detroit
LitDebbie

Ice damage

Ypsilanti Charter Township
Pam Lasazen

Iced Sakura in Plymouth

Westland
George R

Bird feeders in the ice storm

Tecumseh
Debby Walters

Ice on trees in Scio Township (Ann Arbor)

Detroit
Jim

Jim Rohrborn Red Mill Drive Tecumseh, Mi

Detroit
palindrome904

Tree branch down

Detroit
TD

Carleton. Mid afternoon.

Carleton

See more MIPics or upload your own right here, or use the 4Warn Weather app!

