Tracking light snow, mostly dry weekend in Metro Detroit before rain next week

4Warn Weather – Light snow is likely overnight Friday before temps warm up again on the back end of the weekend in Metro Detroit. Here’s the latest forecast.
Light snow overnight Friday, early Saturday
- We’re still on track to see a few flakes fly overnight Friday, but we’re not anticipating much of an impact from this.
- A light accumulation will be possible, up to half an inch.
Rain, maybe snow early next week
- An early-week system will bring us rain Monday.
- Long range computer models differ on the timing, and as a result some (which have the precipitation arriving in the morning), have the leading edge falling as a wintry mix.
- By far the majority of what falls will be rain.
- A few flakes are still possible Tuesday.
Other headlines
Over 11 hours of daylight
- Friday is the first time since mid-October that we’ll have more than 11 hours of daylight.
Earliest “last measurable snowfall”
- The earliest that we’ve ever had our “last measurable snowfall” in a given season was on Feb 25, 1878. The anniversary of this is Saturday.
Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.