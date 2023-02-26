Metro Detroit to see temperatures in mid-40s and plenty of sunshine on Sunday

DETROIT – Good Sunday morning! The only thing we like morning clouds for is the blanket of insolation which we do not have today with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s as you head out to services, work, or the kids practice.

Watch out for some icy spots from any refreezing, especially on sidewalks walking and bridges and overpasses as you drive. Other than that, it’s wind chilly with a gusty breeze keeping wind chills in the teens to low 20s. Enjoy the beautiful sunshine today, grab the shades, and layer up.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:14 a.m.

We are going to warm up nicely today in that sunshine, but the pesky breeze will be a slap of reality on one of the final days of February. We should see some Metro Detroit neighborhoods flirting with 50F while most of us settle in the middle to upper 40s.

The winds will be WSW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph from time to time and making it feel five to 10 degrees cooler even as we try to warm. But it is some minor improvement for anyone still dealing without power, especially with that sun which can be good for the spirit and the body as free Vitamin D.

Today’s sunset is at 6:19 p.m.

Monday

There is more trouble on the horizon as we head into Monday here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The timing is everything with mainly just plain rain coming in from the southwest after 7-8 a.m. Monday.

By then, most of our area should be above freezing, which removes ice concerns. If there is any freezing rain, it will become plain rain melting any ice quickly with temps ending in the 40s. We should get a decent heaping of rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Watch out for hydroplaning on the roads. This is the same system that flooded California, brought severe weather to the Plains, and is getting some increased moisture pumping in from the Gulf of Mexico.

We also expect the winds to be cranking all day E 15-25 gusting 30-35mph at times bringing sideways rain showers at times.

Tuesday

Tuesday will only be slightly cooler with temps closer to 40F on a windy day around here.

We should see winds WNW 25-40mph possible which will pump some lake-enhanced clouds coming and going with an occasional flurry. That’s it! The computer models are not in sync when it comes to wet weather chances Wednesday and Thursday.

Rest of week

Let’s just say we have fairly weak chances for some light rain Wednesday as highs take aim at 50F, or warmer. Cooler air Thursday brings another slight chance of a little wintry mix. We have a little better chance for mainly snow showers moving through Metro Detroit this coming Friday.

Stay tuned! Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!