Tracking end-of-week winter storm as Mero Detroit turns drier, breezy Tuesday

4Warn Weather – Waking up to temperatures above freezing, however light rain, drizzle, mist or fog will linger early before drier air moves in.

SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

We should get a few breaks in the clouds later today, but looking like the cloud cover could end up being a bit stubborn. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

SUNSET: 6:22 PM

There’s a chance for a light rain/snow mix tonight into early tomorrow morning. Any accumulations would be minor as we turn much milder on Wednesday as highs climb into the 50s. Staying mostly cloudy and breezy. We dip back into the 40s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and we continue to monitor the potential for a winter storm to move into the area Friday which could result in accumulating snow. The track of this system is still not a certainty, but early indicators point at the possibility of needing the shovel by the end of the week!