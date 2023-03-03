Live radar: Tracking significant Friday snowfall in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroit is under a winter storm warning with significant snowfall expected Friday afternoon. Our live radar is tracking the snow through Saturday morning.

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit is under a winter storm warning with significant snowfall expected to fall Friday afternoon.

The warning takes effect for some counties at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3, and a few hours later for other counties.

The heaviest snow should begin falling around 5 p.m., and could fall at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour in some areas. About 3-8 inches of accumulation is expected across the metro area, though areas within the a heavy snow band could see more than 8 inches in total. Click here to read the latest forecast.

The winter storm warning is expected to expire around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Our live radar will be tracking the storm by the minute as it moves across Southeast Michigan.

You can view the live radar in the video player above.

You can also check out the interactive radar below.

