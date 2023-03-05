Another chance for snow Monday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – The primary concern this Sunday morning is some of that Saturday melt refreezing in spots around Metro Detroit, so be on the lookout.

Our temperatures are near 32 degrees, which means ice could form, especially on ramps and bridges, or even your neighborhood sidewalks.

The winds are on the lighter side, which means wind chills are mainly in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We did have a few very spotty rain and snow showers through our area earlier Sunday morning, but most of the wetness that could freeze is from that melting sun Saturday.

We’ll get back into some sunshine later Sunday as we deal with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunrise was at 7:02 a.m. Sunday.

The morning clouds overhead will thin out and disperse slowly but surely as we expect more sun than clouds to end our weekend. Don’t expect as much blue sky as Saturday, as our skies will gradually go from mostly to partly cloudy.

High temperatures will get back into the upper 30s to low 40s across Metro Detroit this Sunday afternoon, with the cooler 30s more likely in the thicker snow areas north and west. That means most of us have a good shot to hit at least 40 degrees, with lighter winds NW to NE 5-10mph.

Look for more cloud cover to return to Pure Michigan later Sunday night ahead of another tricky wintry mix moving in Monday. Get out there and enjoy the snow one more time and soak up some free afternoon Vitamin D thanks to our winter sun.

Sunset is at 6:28 p.m. Sunday.

Snow chances Monday

Mother Nature will deliver yet another difficult weather system on Monday, with a little bit of everything possible. This one doesn’t have a ton of moisture, and timing is everything.

The computer models show a chance of snow showers starting during the morning drive capable of throwing down a nuisance coating of lighter snow. Rain showers are most likely in the afternoon, as high temperatures should hit the low to maybe mid-40s.

The winds will be cranking from the east at 7-17 mph and gusting at 25-30 mph, at times, creating a pretty raw environment before the cold front blows through Southeast Michigan and Southern Ontario.

That front will likely switch Monday’s moisture back into snow Monday night, with a chance to throw down up to an inch or more of new snow by Tuesday morning.

Cold Tuesday

Tuesday would be one heck of a day if not for the cold breeze and cool temperatures. OK, I’m being facetious because we should end up with way more sun than clouds when all is said and done Tuesday.

Unfortunately, we won’t likely see our temps get out of the 30s with a stiff breeze NNW 15-20 gusting 25-30 mph from time to time. We could be dealing with March wind chills in the teens late Tuesday into Wednesday morning across Metro Detroit.

Later this week

We should stay dry on Wednesday and Thursday this week as we stay cool in the mid-20s to mid- and upper 30s both days.

You’ll see more sun Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday.

There is a wintry mess coming together either late Friday or early Saturday, with a shot at some measurable snow to begin next weekend. Stay tuned!

Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App so you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!