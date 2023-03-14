Cold, sunny Tuesday as Metro Detroit awaits a warm-up

4Warn Weather – After a snowy day across the region with cold temperatures sticking around, we will bring some much-needed sunshine into the forecast throughout the day, but the cold temperatures and breezy winds will be sticking around all day long.

High-pressure will begin to build into the region as we work through the day, so we will keep the cloud cover around in the morning and break into some sunshine as we work through the late morning into the afternoon. High temperatures remaining on the cold side of things, and the middle 30s by Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be gusting is high is 25 MPH throughout the day.

Heading into the middle of the week, expect lots of sunshine throughout our Wednesday, and that also starts are warming trend as high-pressure pulls off to the east. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

As we work into our Thursday, expect the clouds to move back into the region in advance of our next low-pressure system working into the region. Rain showers will move in as we go through the late afternoon into the evening hours. High temperatures getting even warmer, heading for the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday afternoon.

As that low pressure system works off to the east, we will keep the rain showers in the forecast for the end of the week on Friday. Breezy winds will also be sticking around throughout the day on Friday. High temperature is heading once again for right around that 50° mark by Friday afternoon.

Once that low pressure system pulls off to the east, we will bring colder air into the region for the first half of next weekend. We will also keep the chance of some snow showers into the forecast behind that cold front as well. High temperatures dropping into the mid in upper 30s by Saturday afternoon.

Drier weather begins to move into the region as we work through the end of the weekend and into early next week. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies into the forecast for both Sunday and into early next week for Monday. High temperatures warming out of the 30s on Sunday into the 40s for Monday, which is the first day of Spring!

TUESDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High: 34. Winds: Northwest 10-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Cold temperatures. Low: 21. Winds: Northwest 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 43. Winds: Southwest 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, skies becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 33. Winds: Southwest 5-15 MPH.