Rain showers for first half of Friday in Metro Detroit, temperatures fall in afternoon

4Warn Weather – After some sunshine to start our Thursday, the clouds have rolled into the region and we are looking at a soggy end of the week with rain showers, continuing for most everybody.

As an area of low-pressure and a cold front rolls through the region, we will keep the rain showers into the forecast for the first half of the day, before colder air starts to work into the region as that cold front moves through early this afternoon. Temperatures will fall as we head through the afternoon and into the early evening hours tonight. High temperatures into the upper 40s, will give way the temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s by the time we get a late this afternoon and early this evening. Winds will be gusty throughout the day with wind gusts as high as 35 MPH expected.

Behind that front, we will keep the chance of snow showers into the forecast as we work through the first half of the weekend on Saturday. We will see on and off snow showers throughout the day, and we could see a light accumulation of snow in places that she repeated rounds of snow showers throughout the day, potentially up to 1 inch. High temperatures remaining colder as we work into the first half of the weekend, only making it into the middle 30s by Saturday afternoon, with the gusty winds continuing. Expect wind gusts as high as 35 MPH for much of the day.

As we work into the second half of the weekend for Sunday, we will start to see weather conditions improve. High-pressure will begin to work towards the region, so we will keep a filtered sunshine in throughout the day. High temperatures just a few degrees warmer, into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.

As we work through the beginning of next week, for the first day of spring on Monday, we are expecting plenty of sunshine working throughout the day. High temperatures right around the average, making it to the middle 40s by Monday afternoon. Spring will begin at 5:24 PM Monday evening, and we’re going to continue a warming trend for the first full day of spring as we head toward the middle of next week.

As high pressure continues to build off to the east, we will keep the sunshine into the forecast as we had throughout our Tuesday. High temperatures going above average as we work into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

For the middle of the week on Wednesday, we will stay dry for the entire day, but we will start to bring more cloud cover into the forecast in advance of our next low-pressure system working into the region. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, and high temperatures making it into the lower 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Our next low-pressure system works into the region as we work into to the end of next week. We will keep the above average temperatures working throughout our Thursday, but also bringing a chance of rain showers as well. High temperatures heading for the low to mid 50s by Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain showers likely. High: 48. Temperatures falling throughout the day into the 40s/30s by the time we get to the late afternoon/early evening hours. Winds: West 15-25 MPH with gusts as high as 35 MPH.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Breezy winds anticipated. Low: 23. Winds: West 15-25 MPH with gusts as high as 35 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of snow showers. Breezy winds anticipated. High: 35. Winds: West 15-25 MPH with gusts as high as 35 MPH.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of snow showers before midnight. Breezy winds anticipated. Low: 22. Winds: West 15-25 MPH with gusts as high as 30 MPH.