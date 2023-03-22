Rounds of spring showers Wednesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Milder with a few spotty sprinkles early this morning.

SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

We will be rather dry most of the daylight hours under cloudy skies. Highs will be back into the low 50s with a southerly breeze. However, make sure the umbrella is within arm’s reach later today. Widespread rain showers push into the area from the south this evening impacting our southern counties closer to the evening rush hour drive.

SUNSET: 7:48 PM

The rain turns widespread across the area into the overnight ahead of a cold front. These showers will be moderate at times with some embedded thunder possible. Rain will persist into Thursday morning making for a wet morning rush hour drive. Then a few spotty showers linger into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s tomorrow before the cooler air behind the front settles in for Friday.

High temperatures drop into the 40s both Friday and Saturday. More rain moves in overnight Friday into Saturday. The latest data favors rain for most of Southeast Michigan possibly mixed with wet snow closer to the Saginaw Valley. We bounce back into the 50s on Sunday as we dry out making that the pick day of the weekend.