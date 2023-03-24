Here’s when rain is expected in Metro Detroit this weekend, and when it could change to snow

4Warn Weather – Precipitation is set to arrive in Metro Detroit overnight Friday into Saturday, with the onset likely being a rain-snow mix.

That mixture is expected to fall mainly north of M-59. This happens around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Decent rain continues to fall through the morning hours, but in the afternoon, rain becomes more scattered.

In the evening, cold air starts to move in, and that changes rain over to some light snow.

It’s also going to be windy Saturday, with gusts near 40 mph, at times.

Some good rain is on the way, with up to 1 inch anticipated, in spots.

Rain-snow mix possible Monday, Tuesday

I’m still not happy with what models are doing early next week, but at this point, the chance for a rain-snow mix is still there both Monday and Tuesday.

The one thing that models have been consistent about with this system is showing that there won’t be a lot of precipitation falling. Still, though, some fine tuning will be needed in the coming days.

System late next week

Long-range models are bringing in another system later next week, with the chance for a wintry mix Thursday and rain Friday.