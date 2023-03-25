6-10 inches of snow expected this weekend in Northern Lower Michigan

Most of Northern Michigan will see several inches of snow on Saturday as a late March winter storm plows through the area.
The National Weather Service is forecasting about 6-10 inches of snow from Traverse City, down to Cadillac, and over to Alpena, along with wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range, causing dangerous travel conditions.
The National Weather Service in Gaylord says snow will gradually wind down later this evening into the overnight hours.
A wind advisory is in effect in Metro Detroit, with rain in the forecast, but we’re not expecting any type of snow accumulation in Lower Michigan this weekend.