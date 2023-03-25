6-10 inches of snow expected this weekend in Northern Lower Michigan

Most of Northern Michigan will see several inches of snow on Saturday as a late March winter storm plows through the area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting about 6-10 inches of snow from Traverse City, down to Cadillac, and over to Alpena, along with wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range, causing dangerous travel conditions.

NWS Gaylord snow forecast. (NWS Gaylord.)

The National Weather Service in Gaylord says snow will gradually wind down later this evening into the overnight hours.

A wind advisory is in effect in Metro Detroit, with rain in the forecast, but we’re not expecting any type of snow accumulation in Lower Michigan this weekend.