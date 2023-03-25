High winds continue to end weekend, rain possible Saturday night -- what to expect

4Warn Weather – A wind advisory continues until midnight for Southeastern Michigan. Winds will be out of the west at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Scattered power outages could continue to be possible -- some branches that were already broken during the ice storm but had not fallen could come down in the high winds.

Track power outages: Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: Over 32K in the dark

A few rain showers will still be possible throughout tonight. Rain showers may mix with snow in the northern portions of the area.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s. It’s possible that moisture on roadways could freeze in some spots as temperatures drop.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. Winds will be lighter with gusts up to 20 mph. Clouds will increase as we work throughout the day bringing with them the chance of overnight rain and snow showers.

Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Other weather quick links: