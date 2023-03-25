45º

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: Over 5K in the dark

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

FILE - A worker works on the power lines in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Thousands are again without power in Southeast Michigan as a strong storm moves over Metro Detroit on Saturday.

As of 3 p.m., about 5,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

We’ll continue to update this article with outage information should more outages occur.

Dangerous winds mean that it isn’t safe for crews to be up high and working on power lines -- so any outages could take a while to address.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

