Rain, snow, wind moving through Metro Detroit twice in next 3 days -- breaking it down

4Warn Weather – Rain, snow, and wind will be moving through Metro Detroit twice over the next few days, starting Wednesday afternoon.

Rain, snow, wind Wednesday afternoon

Rain and snow are moving through Wednesday afternoon, but the system scooting out rather quickly. We’ll push out most of the clouds in the evening, as well.

Gusts are on the high side with this precipitation. Select spots are seeing wind gusts near 40 mph. These winds will relax by the evening.

The Michigan weather radar for March 29, 2023. (WDIV)

Late-week rain, wind, snow

Our late-week system still looks to be pretty impactful.

A few raindrops or snowflakes may fall late Thursday, but this is looking more like a Friday and Saturday system.

Rain is on tap for Friday, and a good dose is expected to fall. Heavy downpours are likely, at times, along with the possibility for a few storms. The best chances for storms will be late Friday.

On the back side of this system, a few more rain and snow showers are looking likely Saturday. It will be rain to start and snow to finish, as colder air takes over during the day.

Winds are also going to be cranking again. Gusts on Friday will be near 40 mph, at times, and near 45 mph on Saturday.

Temperatures trending up

Warmer temperatures are on the horizon.

o We’re in the lower 60s Friday, 50s this weekend, and back to the 60s next week.