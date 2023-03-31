Breaking down severe storm risk on Friday, overnight in Metro Detroit: What we’re tracking

Storm Prediction Center is really keeping an eye on things from Iowa to Indiana, down to the Gulf. That’s where the strongest storms are expected to be. For us, most are under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 of 5), but parts of Washtenaw, Monroe and Lenawee counties are under a slight risk for sever weather (2 of 5). This risk goes until 8am Saturday, but for us is warranted because of the storm threat closer to midnight.