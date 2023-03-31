Breaking down severe storm risk on Friday, overnight in Metro Detroit: What we’re tracking

4Warn Weather – Here’s our 4Warn Weather forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023.
Rain/storm chances rest of today/tonight
- Storm Prediction Center is really keeping an eye on things from Iowa to Indiana, down to the Gulf. That’s where the strongest storms are expected to be. For us, most are under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 of 5), but parts of Washtenaw, Monroe and Lenawee counties are under a slight risk for sever weather (2 of 5). This risk goes until 8am Saturday, but for us is warranted because of the storm threat closer to midnight.
- Storms today will be strongest to our southwest, but we could still get some thunderstorm activity, including heavy downpours, lightning/thunder and strong winds.
- Chances ramp up around 8pm this evening, with the best chance for the strongest storms coming just after midnight.
- Severe threats for us are really geared more towards strong winds, but isolated flooding could also be a concern. The hail and the tornado threat, while not absent, are really better to our west and southwest.
Winds picking up
- This strong storm system is also going to be whipping up some strong gusty winds.
- Outside of any storms this eve, gusts will be up to 35mph. Stronger within any storms.
- Saturday gusts will be near 45mph at times.
Saturday rain/snow chances
- A few rain showers are looking likely at times Saturday, with perhaps a few flakes mixing in as well.
- This is not an all day event though, as there will be some breaks for some dry time, especially later in the day.
More rain next week
- Another system brings us rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.
- Gusty winds are likely to return as well.
Tigers Home Opener
- Still a ways out, but still looking like we’ll be dry Thursday. Just cool and breezy.