Tracking heavy rain Friday, then rain-snow mix to follow in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Happy Friday!

March is not going out like a lamb today.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Metro Detroit under a marginal risk of severe storms later this evening. However, the system we are dealing with is kind of like a one-two punch: The first one impacts the morning commute with heavy, widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder. The second punch comes later.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:18 a.m.

As a warm front pushes through first, we will see temperatures rise close to 60 degrees today. Winds will be breezy, possibly gusting up to 30 mph out of the Southwest, which ushers in the milder air.

Not long after, a trailing cold front attached to the same low-pressure system will push through, clashing with the warm, damp air in our area. This could trigger stronger storms this evening with soaking rain and damaging winds as the primary threats. That could linger into the early part of the overnight.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:58 a.m.

Rain, flurries Saturday

With lows in the 40s Friday night, it will be a mild start on Saturday -- but it will be cooler with highs only in the low 50s.

Expect scattered showers and flurries on Saturday. It will be even more windy with gusts up to 45 mph.

Calmer Sunday

Sunday will be sunnier, calmer and cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Warming up next week

Then, we’ll bounce back into the 60s for the first week of April. We may even hit the 70s on Wednesday!

