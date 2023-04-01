Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Monroe, Wayne Counties until 12:15 p.m. Sunday

A severe thunderstorm warning for Monroe and Wayne Counties has been issued until 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.
A severe thunderstorm was located over Carleton at 11:28 a.m. on Saturday. The National Weather Service reports that the storm is moving northeast at 50 mph.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mpg are possible, the NWS says.
Here’s when the storm is expected to arrive in locations around Southeast Michigan:
- 11:40 a.m.: Grosse Ille and Romulus
- 11:45 a.m.: Taylor and Trenton
- 11:50 a.m.: Wyandotte
- 11:55 a.m. Dearborn
Newport, Brownstown Township, Melvindale, Gibraltar, South Rockwood, Riverview, Rockwood, Willow, Ecorse and Allen Park could also be impacted by the thunderstorm.
Residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their buildings.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Monroe and Wayne counties until 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 1.— Ron Hilliard (@RonHilliardTV) April 1, 2023
There is a potential for winds up to 60 mph. The storm is moving to the northeast at 50 mph. https://t.co/KrcrbUHGye @Local4News pic.twitter.com/9SLY7yQzWl