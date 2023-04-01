Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Monroe, Wayne Counties until 12:15 p.m. Sunday

A severe thunderstorm warning for Monroe and Wayne Counties has been issued until 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Carleton at 11:28 a.m. on Saturday. The National Weather Service reports that the storm is moving northeast at 50 mph.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mpg are possible, the NWS says.

Here’s when the storm is expected to arrive in locations around Southeast Michigan:

11:40 a.m.: Grosse Ille and Romulus

11:45 a.m.: Taylor and Trenton

11:50 a.m.: Wyandotte

11:55 a.m. Dearborn

Newport, Brownstown Township, Melvindale, Gibraltar, South Rockwood, Riverview, Rockwood, Willow, Ecorse and Allen Park could also be impacted by the thunderstorm.

Residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their buildings.