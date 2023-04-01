50º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Monroe, Wayne Counties until 12:15 p.m. Sunday

Severe storms located at 11:28 a.m.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Monroe County, Wayne County
Severe thunderstorm on Saturday (WDIV)

A severe thunderstorm warning for Monroe and Wayne Counties has been issued until 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Carleton at 11:28 a.m. on Saturday. The National Weather Service reports that the storm is moving northeast at 50 mph.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mpg are possible, the NWS says.

Here’s when the storm is expected to arrive in locations around Southeast Michigan:

  • 11:40 a.m.: Grosse Ille and Romulus
  • 11:45 a.m.: Taylor and Trenton
  • 11:50 a.m.: Wyandotte
  • 11:55 a.m. Dearborn

Newport, Brownstown Township, Melvindale, Gibraltar, South Rockwood, Riverview, Rockwood, Willow, Ecorse and Allen Park could also be impacted by the thunderstorm.

Residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their buildings.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter