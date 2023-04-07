Metro Detroit sunshine stretches into Easter weekend ahead of warm-up

4Warn Weather – Happy Friday!

This is a good car wash forecast!

We have a chillier start to the morning as we wake up to temperatures in the 30s.

We’ll have exactly 13 hours of daylight today, and we will get plenty of sunshine to go along with it.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:06 a.m.

We have entered a quieter and clearer weather pattern as high pressure builds in.

We’ll spend Friday and Saturday slightly below average with highs forecasted in the low 50s.

Friday night will be chilly once again with lows at or even below freezing. Skies will be clear.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:06 p.m.

Pleasant Easter weekend

Looking ahead to Easter weekend: It will be cool for early morning Easter egg hunts on Sunday, with temperatures starting in the 30s. The sunshine will quickly warm us up, though, to near seasonal highs in the upper 50s.

A stretch of warmer conditions ensues after that.

Warming up next week

Monday will be mostly sunny and in the 60s, followed by more sunshine and 70s the rest of next week. By the end of the week, we could even be flirting with 80-degree temperatures!

