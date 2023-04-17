Here’s the 7-day weather forecast for Detroit, Michigan for the week of April 17, 2023

DETROIT – Here’s a look at the 7-day weather forecast outlook for the week of April 17, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

After a roller coaster weather week, from 80 degrees to snow, things will settle down after some early week rain and below average temperatures.

The 4Warn Weather team says:

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. We enter an unsettled pattern the rest of the week into the weekend where we will be in and out of rain showers. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal on Wednesday with highs climbing into the low 70s on Thursday before another gradual cool down into the weekend with highs back into the 50s. It is worth noting that overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s through Wednesday morning, so make sure to cover sensitive flowers and plants.

Here’s the projected forecast for the next week in Metro Detroit:

7-day forecast for Detroit as of April 17, 2023. (WDIV)

