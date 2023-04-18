Frigid start with flurries in spots across Metro Detroit Tuesday

4Warn Weather – Scattered snow showers linger early this morning before pushing out. Road temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s, so we shouldn’t see any accumulation. It’s a frigid start with temperatures in the 30s.

SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

Mostly cloudy and blustery again today. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 40s, although feeling like the 30s much of the day with the wind chill. Winds will gust close to 30 mph at times.

SUNSET: 8:18 PM

Clouds break apart tonight and temperatures tumble to around freezing. It’s another night where you need to protect sensitive outdoor plants. Sunshine then emerges on Wednesday as we rebound to seasonal highs close to 60. The wind will not be as breezy. There is a slight chance for a late day passing shower. Thursday is the warmest day of the week with highs getting close to 80. Rain arrives Thursday night into Friday with an approaching cold front from the west dropping highs on Friday into the 60s and then below average temperatures this weekend, only topping out in the low 50s.