A quick breakdown of rain chances for Metro Detroit every day from tonight through Sunday

4Warn Weather – There’s a chance of rain for each of the next five days in Metro Detroit, starting Wednesday night and continuing through Sunday.

Day-by-day rain breakdown

Wednesday night : A few showers will be possible, with chances mostly north of M-59.

Thursday : As a warm front lifts north through the area, a couple of showers will be possible in the morning. Like Wednesday night, chances are best north of M-59.

Friday : The cold front responsible for the push of colder air this weekend is also bringing us some rain Friday, mainly in the morning.

Saturday : A secondary low develops to our south and brings us more rain Saturday. This figures to be a fairly soggy day.

Sunday: A few showers will try to swing through on the back side of that low Sunday, but this will not be an all-day wash-out type of event.

Warming up, then cooling

Temperatures are heading into high gear for Thursday, but it won’t last. Highs Thursday will approach 80 degrees, which is close to the daily record of 82.

But with a cold front coming through early Friday, temperatures will fall back to the 50s this weekend -- maybe even the upper 40s on Sunday.

While we do begin another gradual warming trend next week, we’re not anticipating anything over 60 degrees through Wednesday.