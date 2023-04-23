Overnight temperatures to threaten plants amid freeze warning in SE Michigan

4Warn Weather – It is spring, also known as the tug of war between winter and summer. You may have already toggled between the air conditioner and the heat this month.

Unfortunately, your plants do not have that luxury. A freeze warning will be in effect Sunday night until 8 a.m. Monday for part of southeast Michigan, including Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Lenawee counties.

Overnight temperatures will fall to the lower 30s. Frost and freezing temperatures will be capable of damaging and killing plants. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Frost will be possible Monday morning. A few showers will move across the area in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to around 50 degrees, but the average high is 62 degrees.

A little more than a week after record warmth, Monday night’s lows will fall within a few degrees of the record low. Lows will be in the lower 30s in most locations, but a few locations will see overnight temperatures in the upper 20s. Frost and freeze will be possible.

Tuesday will have a cold start. It will be partly cloudy in the morning, but clouds will increase during the day. There will be a chance of rain starting in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Expect lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

Friday and through the weekend, a storm system will bring rain and wind to the region.

