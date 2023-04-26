When is the best time to plant in spring? Why soil temperatures matter

4Warn Weather – When preparing to plant in the spring, it’s important to pay attention to soil temperatures in addition to air temperatures.

In the past week, Metro Detroit has had a fair share of freeze warnings, which pose risks to outdoor plants. We’ve been waking up to morning temperatures in the low 30s for several days.

With the frequently freezing cold weather, the 4Warn Weather team has warned that it’s just too early to plant outside. And though the air temperatures are a huge factor in that decision, so are the soil temperatures.

Data from the last month shows that our soil temperatures did rise to near 70 degrees in mid-April, around when we had a stretch of 80-degree days. But, as we round out the month, the temperatures in the soil are hovering in the 40s and peaking around 50 degrees.

You can see the data in the video player down below.

So, what conditions are ideal for planting in the spring?

When your soil is colder than 50 degrees when planting, that could lead to some germination problems with your plants -- even if the air temperature is above freezing.

The ideal soil temperatures for planting most plants, especially vegetables, is between 65-75 degrees. That means the safest time to plant in the spring is in mid-to-late May.

