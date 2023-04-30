Rain showers & even a few snowflakes possible for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

After the rain showers we had for part of Saturday, we’ve kept the showers into the forecast for the overnight hours last night, grab the umbrella, we will have more scattered showers on the way for the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Through the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week, we’re going to watch an area of low pressure “stall out” across the region. This will keep us on the active side of the forecast for at least the next few days. As the low pressure center sits over the region and “spins”, it will bring chances for rain showers each day through Tuesday. The rain showers will not be an all day event, but will be around the region from time to time, so keep the umbrella handy.

In addition to the rain showers, the low pressure center will drag in some colder air from Canada over the next few days as well. In addition to the rain showers, we will bring in the chance of snow showers into the forecast for late Monday and into Tuesday before this low pressure center finally moves off to the East of the region.

Temperatures over the next few days will be well below average for what we would expect for late April and into early May. Highs only making it into the middle 50s for Sunday, then the middle 40s for Monday and upper 40s for Tuesday thanks to that colder air moving into the region. We are not looking for any type of snow accumulation working into early next week, but do not be surprised to see the snowflakes fly and mix in with the rain showers for the beginning of next week.

As high pressure begins to build into the region, we will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast for the middle of next week on Wednesday. High temperatures still remaining below average, heading for the middle 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

The forecast models have changed a bit in terms of what we can expect for the end of next week over the last day or so, and they are trending that we would see a better weather forecast than we’ve been looking at the last few days. With a weak disturbance moving through the region, we will bring a chance of rain showers into the forecast for Thursday, before high pressure controls the forecast and brings plenty of sunshine for Friday and the beginning of next weekend. High temperatures finally crack the 60 degree mark for Thursday through Saturday.