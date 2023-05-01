Showers, snowflakes possible as Metro Detroit welcomes the Month of May

4Warn Weather – Waking up to scattered showers across Metro Detroit. Temperatures will be chilly for the start of May with highs only topping out in the upper 40s today and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

You can expect scattered showers throughout the day with a better chance for widespread heavy rain or steady wet snowflakes this evening into tonight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

SUNSET: 8:32 PM A

wintry mix could linger into the first part of Tuesday. Dare I say it… this should be the last blast of snow we have for the season. We only get into the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday with rain chances lingering, but we will gradually warm up through the week. Mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Partly sunny and closer to 60 on Thursday. Welcoming back sunshine just in time for the weekend with highs in the 60s Friday through Sunday.