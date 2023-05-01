Spring storm to dump up to 18 inches of snow in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Spring may bring May flowers, but in the Upper Peninsula, it’s bringing more than a foot of snow.

A winter storm (in the spring) is expected to dump upwards of 18 inches of snow in some parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The storm is set to hit on Monday into Tuesday, and most of the U.P. will see several inches of snow.

Here’s what the National Weather Service in Marquette is forecasting:

Precipitation will be mostly in the form of wet snow west and north central through Tuesday morning. A rain/snow mix east and south central today will transition to mostly snow tonight into Tuesday morning. Significant heavy and wet snowfall will continue over the north-central UP into early Tuesday.

Heavy and wet snow accumulation over the west will also continue. Significant snowfall and increasing north to northwest winds will cause hazardous to near impossible travel at times and could break tree limbs and cause power outages today into Tuesday.

Additional rises are possible on area rivers and streams into next week with the potential for more flooding.