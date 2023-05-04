Warming trend continues with more sunshine in the forecast for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – We’re waking up this Thursday Morning to a Frost Advisory in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland and Washtenaw Counties until 9:00 AM. Temperatures outside of the Metro this morning are starting off in the 30s and we could have some patchy frost on those surfaces waking up, so grab the jacket heading out the door, but you should be able to ditch it heading into this afternoon.

High pressure begins to build into the forecast today, so we are anticipating plenty of sunshine as we go throughout Thursday. High temperatures running about 5-10° warmer today than where we were on Wednesday. We’ll make it into the lower 60s this afternoon with abundant sunshine!

The dry weather pattern kicks into the forecast for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. We will keep plenty of sunshine and a continued warming trend into the weekend as well. Mostly sunny skies can be expected Friday and Saturday. High temperatures in the middle 60s on Friday will give way to the upper 60s on Saturday.

We will bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, but we will remain dry as we work throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies can be expected with above average temperatures. High temperatures making it into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

We will watch a warm front lift north into the region for the beginning of next week. Monday does not look like it is a complete washout. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the morning, but as we go into the afternoon, we will bring in the chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible as well. High temperatures remaining in the lower 70s by the afternoon.

We will keep a chance of rain showers into the forecast for Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the region. High temperatures despite the front remaining on the warm side of things, in the middle 70s by the afternoon, before drier weather moves into the region for the middle of next week. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, high temperatures remaining above average into the lower 70s by the afternoon.