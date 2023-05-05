Michigan weather outlook: Tracking temperature, rain trends for May

After we are finally warming up and bringing some drier weather into the forecast for the end of the week, it looks like the warmer and more seasonable changes we are seeing, these will continue for at least the next few weeks.

The latest 6-10 Day and 8-14 Day Temperature and Precipitation Outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center highlight the following:

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook (May 10th-14th, 2023):

Above average temperatures forecast for the Eastern 2/3rd of the United States

Well above average temperatures forecast for the Midwest and into the Great Plains including Eastern Nebraska, Eastern Kansas, Missouri, Western Wisconsin and Western Illinois

Below average temperatures forecast for the Southwestern United States including Southern California into Arizona and New Mexico and extreme Southern Nevada

Weather Outlooks for May, 2023. (WDIV)

6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook (May 10th-14th, 2023):

Above average chances for precipitation forecast for the Central United States from North Dakota all the way down to Texas, and as far East as Illinois, Western Kentucky & as far West as Utah, New Mexico and Arizona

Below average chances for precipitation forecast for the Northwestern United States from Northern California into Oregon and Washington State

Near average chances for precipitation forecast for the Ohio Valley into the Northeast with the exception of Northern Maine

Weather Outlooks for May, 2023. (WDIV)

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook (May 12th-May 18th, 2023):

Below average temperatures forecast for New Mexico into Texas

Above average temperatures forecast for the majority of the Lower 48 States

Well above average temperatures forecast for the Pacific Northwest including Oregon and Washington State, in addition the Eastern Seaboard from Connecticut down through the majority of Florida.

Weather Outlooks for May, 2023. (WDIV)

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (May 12th-May 18th, 2023):

Above average chances for precipitation forecast for the Southern United States from California through North and South Carolina and points South

Well above average chances for precipitation forecast for Eastern Arizona, Central and Southern New Mexico and into extreme Western Texas

Below average chances for precipitation for the Pacific Northwest over into the Northern Great Plains including Montana, North Dakota, Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin

Near average chances for precipitation forecast for the North Central United States from Nebraska into the Ohio Valley and up into the Northeastern United States

Weather Outlooks for May, 2023. (WDIV)

Average High Temperatures for Metro Detroit:

May 6th & 7th: 67°

May 8th-10th: 68°

May 11th-13th: 69°

May 14th-16th: 70°

May 17th-19th: 71°

May 20th-22nd: 72°