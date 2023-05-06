SE Michigan braces for rain, thunderstorms after beautiful spring weather kicks off the weekend

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday morning! It is an excellent start to our weekend here in Metro Detroit, with morning temperatures already warming into the 50s.

We will warm nicely today with some wispy morning clouds mixing in with that beautiful May sunshine. The clouds will increase later today and thicken up later tonight before some wet weather arrives here in southeast lower Michigan and southern Ontario. I don’t anticipate a washout tomorrow, but today is definitely the best weekend day and the day to get out there and get it done!

Enjoy this magnificent morning sunshine as the sun and clouds become more clouds than sun mid to late afternoon. We have a good shot at hitting 70F or slightly warmer today, even with the increasing Saturday clouds. It will be a dry day across Metro Detroit during a time that we typically see and need some rain. The wet weather will be coming early tomorrow with rain and thundershowers, which means our skies will thicken with clouds, especially this evening, and our lighter winds today SE 5-12mph will pick up a bit tonight as the skies darken. Your Saturday evening plans are also dry if you are heading out and about, but we should be wet for church services and errand running early Sunday.

SUNSET: 8:38 p.m.

Rain showers are likely after midnight, with a better bet for some thunder mixing in after 2–3 a.m. Sunday. We may have a few loud boomers waking up the pets and the kids early Sunday, with rain and thunderstorms around all morning and into the lunch hour tomorrow. Then, we expect a break in the wet weather action and a chance to salvage the day with some mid to late-afternoon sun returning, helping highs into the low or even middle 70s. A few light scattered showers are possible through the midday or early afternoon before it completely dries up here. This is just one of about three disturbances moving through Metro Detroit over the next few days.

Monday looks mostly cloudy and dry, although it will look like it wants to rain all day under those darker clouds. There is a chance for a few scattered showers in the afternoon, but the conditions look better than the computer models indicated yesterday. Friday night, the Storm Prediction Center had Metro Detroit at risk for severe weather Monday, which has now been removed. We’ll keep a close eye on everything and keep you well prepared. The heaviest weather of the week looks to be pouring into our area late Monday into early Tuesday.

Tuesday morning soakers will certainly slow down that morning drive, and the skies could get a little more active in addition to rain and thunder. It’s a bit early to tell, but we may be dealing with scattered severe storms early Tuesday, with a few showers and storms still firing in the afternoon. With more clouds blanketing Metro Detroit, look for highs only in the middle to upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday. After the wet weather exits Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, we will see more and more midweek sunshine and warming temps back into the 70s by Wednesday or Thursday.

