Trending drier for Mother’s Day Weekend with a few shower chances -- What you can expect

4Warn Weather – After a beautiful day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures into the afternoon, we have an active pattern setting up for the weekend, but the good news is, we have some changes to that forecast as well.

Few rain showers Friday

Some clouds have moved into the region through the overnight hours into early this morning. Expect that trend to continue today with skies becoming mostly cloudy. We will watch a frontal boundary move through the region this evening and into the start of the overnight, but this front does not look like it has much moisture to work with as well. With the cloud cover moving into the region, high temperatures will be kept down a few degrees into this afternoon as well. We’ll make it into the upper 70s by this afternoon.

Any rain chances we should see this evening into the early portions of the overnight, should be confined to areas along and South of I-94. We will keep the cloud cover into the forecast overnight as well, we’ll drop into the upper 50′s, so relatively mild overnight for everyone as well.

Mother’s Day Weekend

For the upcoming weekend, we will keep an isolated shower in the forecast for the start of the day on Saturday, otherwise clouds stick around for the morning before we bring a little bit of sunshine in with some of those clouds for Saturday. High temperatures making it into the mid to upper 60s by Saturday afternoon.

The low-pressure system we have been talking about most of the week has continued to trend more south that a few days ago, which is a good sign for us as we will remain dry for the most part on Sunday for Mother’s Day. We will keep the chance open for an isolated rain shower or two during the day. High temperatures heading for the upper 60s in the afternoon with some cooler air moving into the region.

Sunshine returns early next week

High pressure moves back into the region for the start of next week on Monday, so plenty of sunshine can be expected with high temperatures rebounding into the lower 70s by the afternoon. Another low-pressure system moves through the region by the time we get to Tuesday, so we will keep the chance of a few rain showers late in the day on Tuesday, but we will see some sunshine throughout the day as well. High temperatures heading for the middle 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

Dry weather sticks around for the middle of next week as well. Expect plenty of sunshine for Wednesday and a few more clouds moving in for Thursday. High temperatures heading for the upper 60s behind the low pressure center for Tuesday, then warming back up into the low to mid 70s by Thursday with a few more clouds, and some sunshine in the forecast as well.